AmeriKKKa’s favorite president had special requests for the National Museum of African American History and Culture on his first visit back in 2017.

The newly appointed Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III offers some revelations about the then soon-to-be president’s visit in his upcoming memoir, A Fool’s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama and Trump, that may not shock at all—but is disturbing nonetheless.

For starters, Trump requested his visit to be on the nationally observed Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Sounds like a good idea right? Great for optics in some circles.

But dude wanted to have the premises shut down to the public during his personal tour.

“The notion that we could shut out visitors on the first King holiday since the opening of the museum was not something I could accept,” Bunch wrote in his memoir, according to the Washington Post.

A different day for POTUS’ visit was eventually chosen.

And when Trump and his chain gang visited—including the formerly beloved surgeon turned bumbling presidential candidate and now HUD secretary Dr. Ben Carson, and former press secretary Sean Spicer—Bunch recalled that he was warned by White House aides that Trump “was in a foul mood and that he did not want to see anything ‘difficult.’”



Perhaps they should’ve taken him to Disneyland. Or even Dollywood.



The National Museum of African American History and Culture is what its name implies: a chronicle of black history in America from soup to nuts; from the rooter to the tooter; the good, the bad and the mafugly.



There are slave ship replications and remnants from the antebellum the Civil Rights Movement juxtaposed alongside entertainment-focused exhibits and other materials that explore the pantheon of just about everything The Blacks had to endure on American soil how and we helped build this country.



“It was not my job to make the rough edges of history smooth, even for the president,” Bunch, who was on the ground floor of the momentous landmark since its inception, wrote.

“The president paused in front of the exhibit that discussed the role of the Dutch in the slave trade,” Bunch continued. “As he pondered the label I felt that maybe he was paying attention to the work of the museum. He quickly proved me wrong. As he turned from the display he said to me, ‘You know, they love me in the Netherlands.’ All I could say was let’s continue walking.”

Bunch recalled remembering very little about the rest of the hour spent with the former reality star turned Leader of the Free World: “I was so disappointed in his response to one of the greatest crimes against humanity in history. Here was a chance to broaden the views and the understanding of the incoming president and I had been less successful than I had expected.”

Knowing Trump’s history regarding racial matters, I’m not sure why he was expecting something different.

Negroes keep forgetting that fat meat is greasy.