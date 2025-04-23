Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards Slapped with $50K Fine for NSFW Remark to Lakers Fan

Anthony “Ant Man” Edwards isn’t just a problem on the basketball court. Apparently, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is also giving Lakers fans hell at the NBA playoffs. Now, he has to pay up big time.

Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley's Best Style Statements CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley's Best Style Statements

Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley's Best Style Statements CC Share Subtitles Off

English Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley's Best Style Statements

Edwards, 23, let his rivals’ fans get the best of him during Game One of the NBA playoffs against the Lakers. And although it’s normal for players to engage with fans on both sides of the court, what’s not normal is getting into a yelling match with one. Video taken of part of Ant Man’s altercation with Lakers fans was posted on Barstool. As of Tuesday (April 23), the video has over one million views.

Advertisement

In the clip, Edwards can be heard defending his teammate, Rudy Gobert, from a fan over the size of his NBA contract. But things quickly got serious when the Georgia native brought up the size of something else...

Advertisement

“Rudy got $200 million! Rudy got $300 million,” Edwards repeatedly yelled at rival fans debating the NBA player’s contract. But soon, the fans turned their criticisms from Gobert to Edwards, which prompted the 23-year-old athlete to respond in the classiest way.

Advertisement

“My d**k bigger than yours,” Edwards yelled at the fan while grabbing his parts. This all happened right in front of the scorer’s table, so expectedly, Edwards soon faced consequences. ESPN reported the professional league hit the shooting guard with a $50,000 fine because of the incident.

Advertisement

Despite having to pay up each time he gets into trouble, Edwards is still known for his trash-talking skills and comedic nature. In this season alone, Edwards was ordered to pay $380,000 in fines over his language, “obscene” gestures and refusal to leave the court, according to the Athletic.

But when you rank 21st on the list of highest-paid NBA players this year, maybe you wouldn’t mind paying a few fines either. The T’Wolves are set to face the Lakers again in Game Three of the playoffs on Friday (April 25).