Long Covid conditions are defined by the CDC as a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems that people experience after first being infected with the coronavirus. Many people who receive Covid and recover often think they no longer experience the effects of the disease. However, that may not always be the case. Here are 6 things you should know about Long Covid, according to Dr. Melissa Clarke.

Symptoms can show up a month after the initial infection.

Most people with Covid tend to recover within a few days to a few weeks after first becoming infected. However, four weeks after the infection is usually when the effects of Post-Covid conditions can be identified.

The symptoms of L ong Covid may vary.

There are more than 200 symptoms of long covid, that include diabetes, blood clots and nervous system issues like brain fog and memory issues. The most common ones are persistent cough and fatigue. Not all symptoms are consistent, so some may come and go.

There is no test to identify Long Covid and there is no cure.

Unfortunately, d octors frequently have a difficult time diagnosing it and may have to resort to examining a patient’s medical history to conclude that their patient is experiencing Long Covid.

Any infected person can have Long Covid.

Any person who had Covid is at risk of developing Long Covid. Dr. Clark compares it to the game Russian Roulette:

“We don’t know who is going to develop it after having a Covid infection. Anyone, even those who have mild symptoms, as well as children, can in fact develop Post-Covid symptoms.”

Not everybody infected with Covid will have it.

In addition, everyone who catches C ovid will not necessarily develop L ong C ovid symptoms. However, the more exposure you have to C ovid, the more likely you are to acquire Long Covid.

Getting vaccinated decreases your chances of acquiring Long Covid.

Evidence shows that people who get diagnosed with Covid but are vaccinated (which is called a breakthrough infection) are less likely to report post-Co vid conditions compared to unvaccinated people. Getting vaccinated is your best chance at not developing Long Covid.

Keep in mind that L ong C ovid is a serious condition that is still being observed daily by scientists. The best way to find care for Long Covid is at a post-C ovid care clinic.