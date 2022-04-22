British racing champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and tennis champion Serena Williams are putting their collective influence and coins together as a part of a bid to potentially buy Chelsea FC, one of the world’s biggest and most premier football clubs.

Per Complex UK, the two sports stars aren’t the only ones attached as their bid is part of a larger group of investors that include the Rogers family of Rogers Communications, Houston 2026 FIFA World Cup bid committee chair John Arnold, and Taipei Fubon Braves and Fubon Guardians owners, the Taiwan’s Tsai family.

The bid involving Hamilton and Williams is being led by former Liverpool FC and British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton, and is one of three in the running for the club. The other bidders are a group led by billionaire real estate moguls Steve Paglicua and Larry Tanenbaum. The final group is led by Todd Boehly, part-owner of the LA Dodgers.

Complex UK with more details:

The sale process is being overseen by Raine Group, who will be responsible for recommending a preferred bidder to the government so they can secure a special licence approving the sale. A preferred bidder is expected to be chosen by the end of the month once everyone involved has passed the Premier League’s owners and directors’ tests.

In addition to bidding in the sports world, Williams recently also put forth her desire for a King Richard sequel chronicling her climb to the top. As previously reported by The Root, during an interview with Insider, Williams explained:

“King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court. Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction. It’s two completely different stories. I had a rough journey. I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela.”