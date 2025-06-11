Singer Tems Claps Back at 7 Years of Commentary About Her Backside

Days after Tems serenaded the stage at the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, one internet critic threw some shade that she’s had more than enough of. Despite successfully dazzling fans with hits including “Love Me JeJe,” and “Free Mind” — she was still forced to confront harsh comments about her body.

The Nigerian songstress embraced her curves in a head-turning look, wearing a gray semi-sheer pant set and bedazzled bra top. Teasing the audience with sultry moves, Tems danced across the stage while vibing with her band. Unfortunately, the clip was later taken by a fan who — for some reason — couldn’t resist dragging her “bumbum” into a roast session.

Sharing a post by HypeTribe on Twitter on June 2, one user wrote: “Real one knows she just have big laps not actual a*s”. The post got over 6 million views and a ton of clap backs — including one from the star herself.

https://twitter.com/Fisayyy/status/1929609605249744984

Nearly 24 hours later, Tems urged the fan to “pack it up” when it comes to her curves. According to her, she has no intention of hiding her body any time soon, and after 7 long years of the unnecessary body shaming comments, it’s time to keep pushing…respectfully.

https://twitter.com/temsbaby/status/1929839266835714486

“Okay 7 years in. It’s time to pack it up,” Tems, 29, began. “I never thought I’d need to say it but you are all weird. ‘It’s small, it’s flat, it’s fat.’ Dog ITS MINE. ‘Show us your bumbum’ lol so me too I will turn and say ‘see.’ [Heartface emoji] Nah show ME yours first?? See how that feels?”

She continued: “It’s just a body I will add and lose weight. I never once hid my body, I just didn’t feel the need to prove or disprove anyone. The more you don’t like my body the better for me actually. But it’s enough now. Move on from my bum.”

Fans also swooped in to defend the 29-year-old, adding that the singer was quick to set her "Tems & Conditions."

“But I truly don't understand why black men are so obsessed with bum bum, like d**n it's just a body part,” one fan replied. “Una don [sic] finally make her state Tems & Conditions,” a second poked. “Most of these guys are [a] bunch of weirdos with lots of low self esteem and inferiority complex. They lack a proper home training, many of them!” a third contended.

Tems — real name Temilade Openiyi – has stood on business before when it comes to her image and lifting up African women. After a November 2022 interview with Dazed, she clarified in a series of tweets that she isn’t here to “uphold your beliefs about God,” or fit “into this box” the public tries to create for her.

“What I’m trying to do...or what I hope that God does through me, is for the image of the African woman to be [changed] to something luxurious, or desired, or sought after," she told Dazed. "For the demand of the African woman to go up… Let us not be chasing foreign things, let us be something to be chased.”