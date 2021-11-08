What the world needs now is more Dionne Warwick; especially during a weekend marred by the deaths of eight people and dozens more hospitalized in a “crowd surge” incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival late Friday night. The senseless tragedy cast an understandable pall over the subsequent weekend; one in which there were few bright spots to be found. So, it was a welcome delight to briefly turn our attention to Warwick on Saturday night, as the living legend-turned-Twitter savant participated in a flawless send-up of her famously wry persona on Saturday Night Live.

As previously reported by The Root, the fictional “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show” skit debuted nearly a year ago on SNL, effectively capitalizing on both Warwick’s unexpected online popularity and the brilliance of cast member Ego Nwodim’s impression of the icon. As an intermittently singing and always hilarious Warwick, Nwodim hosts a bevy of celebrity guests, including a fictional Miley Cyrus, Jason Mraz, and actual Ed Sheeran on Saturday. But, it was the 80-year-old icon—whose documentary, the aptly titled Don’t Make Me Over, debuted this September—who rightfully stole the show. If you missed it, the exchange between the two Dionnes was even more entertaining than you might expect; see below.

First of all, kudos to Nwodim for keeping her composure in the face of the real-life Warwick—while still delivering a spot-on impression. (We would’ve fan-girled TF out. ) Also, can we talk about Auntie Dionne’s delivery? The personality we’ve come to know and love on Twitter and over several decades of hit-making was in full effect, with the legend tossing off diva-appropriate lines like “I’m so excited for you that I’m here,” and “Darling, I’m not perfect; I’m just very, very good,” without a hitch. (Because, did she stutter?)

It was, in a word, iconic. Clearly, Warwick thought so, as well, shouting out her alter, er, Ego and the SNL team on (where else?) Twitter.

But as hilarious as the segment was, the pièce de résistance was perhaps more poignant than intended. After all, a s a brief duet by Dionne and “Dionne” reminded us, what the world needs now is indeed love, sweet love.