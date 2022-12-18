We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If there’s one thing we like to see around here, it’s Black love. And olympian Simone Biles is serving up a healthy heap of it this weekend on her Instagram where she shared stunning engagement photos of her and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens.

The Christmas themed photoshoot is shown on Biles’ account in a carousel format with two images shown of the gymnast leaping into the arms of the Texan’s safety.

“The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋” Biles wrote in the caption.

Biles also shared a video from the shoot where they can be seen holding hands, and kissing for the camera on a set filled with rose petals.



Throughout the majority of the shoot, the couple is dressed casually in white T-shirts and jeans. But then they jazz it up as Biles dons her signature style of a black mini dress, while her beau wears a brown suit. In other photos shared to her account, Biles is seen wearing a bright red dress with a red cowboy hat, and Owens is in a striped white sweater. The two look incredibly happy as Biles leaps into her partner’s arms.

“So lucky to have you 😌” Owens commented on Biles’ post.

The two announced their engagement earlier this year, also on Instagram with a series of photos from the day the proposal took place. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

According to People, Owens proposed in a beautiful gazebo in Houston, Texas with Biles in a black leather mini dress and YSL sandals, and the safety in a grey suit and sneakers. She also showed off her sparkling ring with a diamond-encrusted band.

Congratulations again to the young couple. We can’t wait to see you at the end of the aisle!

