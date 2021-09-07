As detractors continue to come for U.S. gymnastics legend Simone Biles and her participation—or lack thereof—in the Tokyo Olympics, the 24-year-old is making it abundantly clear that she has no desire whatsoever to entertain their bullshit.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post this past weekend, she took the time to reflect on her experience in Tokyo and also made it a point to take aim at those who’ve come for her throne.



“Definitely not the way I planned the Olympics going but I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” she wrote. “I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far. This Olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete.

“I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years, the word ‘quitter’ is not in my vocabulary. For some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 Olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast 😊🤭”

Talk that talk, Queen.



For those out of the loop, Biles entered the Tokyo Olympics as the overwhelming favorite in every event she was set to participate in. Sadly, she was forced to withdraw from nearly all of them due to a serious case of “the twisties” before she felt comfortable enough to compete in the balance beam competition and earn the bronze medal.



Advertisement

“For anyone saying I quit,” she explained in her Instagram Stories in July. “I didn’t quit my mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here. I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on a hard/competition surface.”

Advertisement



As the most decorated American gymnast, her inability to compete also sparked much-needed discussions about mental health in professional sports. And now, with the Tokyo Olympics in the rearview, hopefully, the seven-time Olympic medalist is able to prioritize her own mental health and emotional well-being on her own time without the pressures of having to continue to train and compete on the world’s biggest stage.