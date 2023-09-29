Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black Love

Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Comes For Her Critics

“I don’t play bout my baby,” the Green Bay Packers safety said in a September 28 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

By
Angela Johnson
ANTWERP, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 28: Simone Biles of United States looks on during the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Training Session at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on September 28, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium.
Photo: Matthias Hangst (Getty Images)

If you come for Olympic medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles, you better be prepared to get some smoke from her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

After a makeup store employee claimed on social media that Biles was “so f*ing rude” to her when she asked for a picture, the 28-year-old defended his wife in a September 28 series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Simone Biles came into a makeup store i worked at with her now husband,” the person wrote in response to an open call for stories of evil celebrity encounters online. “My coworkers daughter did gymnastics, so she politely asked for a picture with her during check out, and Simone said ‘Absolutely not. Your daughter is 4 she doesn’t even know me.’ ”

Owens married Biles in two ceremonies this past spring. And although the user claimed he was a “sweetheart” when everything went down, the post was enough to get him to come out and call their comments “lies.”

“Spreading lies on the internet is crazy. It’s okay for her to deny a picture,” one of Owen’s posts was captioned. “People don’t understand. Sometimes you just want to shop in peace. If she stops and takes one picture people will just keep following her and won’t leave us alone.”

Owens says he doesn’t remember the encounter. But as for the claims that his wife was rude, he simply isn’t buying it.

“And another thing, I’ve never heard her talk to someone like that, especially to someone who asked her for a picture, like why would you try to make her look like that, she’s [the] sweetest person in the world. I just couldn’t let this go, especially if i was there like you said i was,” he continued.

The way Owens stood up for his wife online makes me believe he is just the kind of partner the gymnast, who has been public about making protecting her peace a priority, needs to help her cope with her celebrity status.

Like one user commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, “It’s the advocacy, protection, and love for me!”