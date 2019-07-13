Photo: Mike Hewitt (Getty Images)

Superman has lost a fight. So has Wonder Woman. And Iron Man.



On Saturday, Serena Williams, the closest thing America has to a superhero, suffered a staggering defeat to Simona Halep, in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, keeping Williams from winning her 24th title.

Need proof that Williams is a superhero? How about she hardly played any tennis this year and still dominated Wimbledon right up until the final game. And that’s not taking anything away from Halep who played an amazing match, and even admitted after the game that this was the best tennis she played in her life. Before Saturday, the 27-year-old from Romania had been 0-3 against Williams in majors.

Had Williams been able to pull off a Wimbledon victory it would have tied “Margaret Court’s record for the most overall Grand Slam singles titles,” ESPN reports.

Advertisement

Today just wasn’t Williams day as she seemed to be playing from behind from the start and had her first serve broken in the first game. Halep committed only three unforced errors the entire match compared to 25 from Williams.

ESPN notes that this is only Halep’s second major championship having won the 2018 French Open.

Advertisement

And Serena couldn’t be happier for her, even in defeat.