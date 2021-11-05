OK, OK. Enough is enough.

Since the very first time Silk Sonic was kind enough to deliver us from mumble rap evil with their new Negro spiritual, “Leave the Door Open,” I’ve told everyone who will listen—as well as those who can’t even hear—that the combined superpowers of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are destined to drop the album of the year. While that prophecy has yet to come to fruition—the reigning champ is Cleo Sol’s triumphant Mother, which you should drop everything and go listen to right fucking now—their latest single, “Smokin’ Out the Window,” makes it abundantly clear that we’re in for a treat with their forthcoming debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Advertisement

Accompanied by guitar licks and dynamic instrumentation that sounds straight out of a Curtis Mayfield jam session, the two take turns tearing into the same woman they left the door open for.

“You got me smokin’ out the window, singin’ how could you do this to me?” Mars croons. “I thought that girl belonged to only me/ But I was wrong, ’cause she belongs to everybody.”

Damn, she belongs to the streets? It’s a cold world.

Unsurprisingly, their new song has plenty of folks taking to Twitter to champion its release while clamoring for the rest of the album.

G/O Media may get a commission Great for beginners! Chroma Perfect sleek on-the-go vibrator.

Five vibration modes and five intensity levels. Buy for $125 at JimmyJane

“Silk Sonic’s forthcoming album is gonna be one of the best projects this decade,” Twitter user Tobi Marshall tweeted. “I honestly can’t wait. 3/3 with these singles, immaculate vibes, timeless songs, ‘Smoking Out The Window’ gonna be on repeat all week long till the album drops, super amazing duo.”

Advertisement

I’m inclined to agree, but check out what others had to say about “Smokin’ Out the Window” on social media:

Advertisement

Advertisement

With An Evening with Silk Sonic set to drop on Nov. 12, trust and believe I have that date circled on my calendar. I also have Nov. 13 circled on my calendar since COVID-19 will no longer be a thing anymore after this album cures it.

Feel free to partake in the magic below.