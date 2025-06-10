Sherri Shepherd Finally Breaks Her Silence on Her Drama With Nia Long

Sherri Shepherd is finally setting the record straight when it comes to her alleged beef with Nia Long. In case you forgot, the internet had a field day earlier this year when Shepherd revealed on her show that she and an "unnamed celebrity" had a "heated exchange" at the premiere of "Othello" on Broadway.

While she refused to reveal the name of the celebrity, the internet did its thing and quickly concluded that the celebrity was likely Nia Long. On the latest episode of "The Breakfast Club," however, Shepherd finally addressed that the celebrity was in fact, the "Love Jones" actress.

"It was Nia Long,” she confirmed on the popular radio show after Charlamagne Tha God asked. “I don't know who Nia Long had me confused with.” She added that the only time she talked about Long on her show was when the actress went through infidelity in her relationship, saying that she "supported" her.

"I think Nia Long maybe confused me with someone… I have no idea who she thought was shading her, but it was not me. I have no beef with Nia Long. I'm a fan of hers.” She then said that they are both "grown women" and that she has "no beef" with her. "That's why I invited her on my show.”

She also pushed back on people who criticized Shepherd for bringing it up publicly on her show. "Well, number one, I never said her name," she explained. "There's a lot of women that attended the 'Othello' premiere. And number two, I’m a stand-up comic. So everything that happens in my life is material for me. And my stage, my comedy stage, is the talk show.”

"I don't like to tear down people," she added. "But I honestly was just confused. And I also don't like when you touch me and you pull at me. I don't like that…[she] grabbed me and spun me around.”

She once again reiterated that she would love to have her on the show to clear it up.

Watch the moment below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAgKRDNCX2c

Long has yet to publicly comment on the incident, but we'll be keeping an eye out for if and when she does, and if she'll take Shepherd up on her offer to talk it out on her show.