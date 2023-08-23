Shaq Makes His Kids Work For Their Allowance

If you think being one of former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal’s six kids means having an endless supply of disposable income, think again. The four-time NBA champ, who just so happens to be worth $400 million, has a plan in place to teach his children a little something about the value of money.

In a recent interview with Insider, O’Neal said he makes his kids work hard for those coins. Rather than shelling out his cash, no questions asked, Shaq says he prefers to use “respectable nepotism” with his kids, who are ages 17 to 27. If they want to get Daddy to open up his wallet, Shaq’s children are required to present him with a “business plan” to back up their request – à la Shark Tank.

Advertisement

“Since you want me to be the bank, I’m gonna do exactly what the bank is going to do to you,” Shaq told Insider. “I’m not just gonna give you money for a party.”



When Shaq’s oldest son Myles told him he wanted to be a DJ, the former Laker agreed to put up the money for the equipment he needed to get his dream off the ground. And it looks like he’s getting a good return on his investment. The 26-year-old may not have followed his dad on to the basketball court, but he did inherit his dad (aka DJ Diesel’s) skills on the turntables, performing with top electronic artists, holding down a Vegas residency and a multi-city US tour.

Advertisement Advertisement

The proud papa calls his son “one of the top DJs in the world.” And he’s done it by himself,” Shaq said.

Advertisement

As for his three youngest kids, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me’arah, Shaq says they haven’t pitched him anything yet, but he says he hopes he can “bribe” them to stay in school.

“I’m like, ‘If you go to law school and graduate, you get a big bag,’” Shaq said. “Because out of my six, they’re the smartest; they’re the ones that are probably gonna run the company.”