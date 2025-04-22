Shannon Sharpe Breaks His Silence and Blames This Man for His $50 Million Lawsuit

While the sports community continues to reel from a bombshell sexual assault lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, the sports commentator is finally speaking out in his own words. Sharpe took to social media to address the sexual assault suit filed by his ex-girlfriend, and he seemed to have one important message.

On Instagram, Sharpe claimed the suit filed is a total “shakedown.” He continued in the Tuesday post promising to “be open, transparent and defend myself because this isn’t right.” Sharpe went on to say he believes there’s one man at the center of the civil suit, and that’s Texas attorney Tony Buzbee.

“This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay-Z. Tony Buzbee targets Black men,” Sharpe claimed. As The Root previously reported Buzbee represented a different Jane Doe in a civil lawsuit against Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs. The suit was ultimately dropped with prejudice in February.

The former Denver Bronco went on to claim Buzbee set his sights on him soon after the case against Hov was dropped. “I believe he’s going to release a 30-second clip of a sex tape that tries to make me look guilty, and plays into every stereotype you could possibly imagine,” he said.

Several hours before the ESPN commentator pulled the race card on Instagram, his legal team leaked a series of text messages allegedly between Sharpe and the victim. In the messages, Doe, who Sharpe’s attorney identifies as Gabriella Zuniga, allegedly writes for Sharpe to “put a big black baby in me” among other things. As we previously reported, the internet was mixed with reactions.

He continued on Instagram daring Buzbee to “put the whole video out” before adding “I don’t have it, or I would myself.” The NFL alumn then accused Buzbee of “trying to manipulate the media.” Clearly blaming the suit on the Texas lawyer, Sharpe said his accuser and “Tony Buzbee want $50 million. What they’re getting is sued for defamation.” Jay-Z took a similar route against the Buzbee.

Sharpe’s social post comes on the heels of Buzbee and his team sharing an audio clip in which Doe tells Sharpe “don’t manipulate me.” That’s when he allegedly says “Lord have mercy. If you say that word one more time, I will f*****g choke the s**t out of you when I see you. Thank you,” according to Page Six.

On first page of the complaint obtained by the New York Post, Zuniga’s lawyers wrote, “A woman can say ‘yes’ to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says ‘no’ even once, that ‘no’ means no.” She is seeking $50 million in his suit against the sports star.

