On Sunday (June 12), 22-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson was victorious at the inaugural New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium. After coming in second in the 100 meters, Richardson finished first in the 200. It was the athlete’s third meet this year, in which she ran an impressive 22.38 seconds.

Richardson also ran during the Prefontaine Classic. On May 31 at the 100 meters, she came in second behind Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah. Last summer, Richardson was the center of controversy when she was forced to sit out the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cannabis.

In an interview following her win at Icahn Stadium, Richardson expressed an attitude of gratitude:

“It feels peaceful, it feels fulfilling, I’m glad that I made the fans happy but it feels so much better being back at home within myself, my heart, my spirit, and I just want to continue to just thrive, that’s all. Actually the confidence came from seeing how much love I have, I can give, I receive, and just how much inspiration I put out there into the world that even in my short career just how much it has inspired others, it makes me give myself that courage, make me give myself that confidence to go out there and show that I am the sun, I am the sunshine.”

Donning red fishnets, blonde hair and her signature long nails during the event, Richardson believes that women should relish in being whoever they want to be and wearing whatever they want to wear. “I really just want people to know that you can be yourself, so if that means that you want to be sexy, you want to be cute, you want to just express yourself in ways that nobody has before, don’t let that stop you.”