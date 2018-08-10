Photo: Chris Trotman (Getty Images)

President VomitFace Von CatUrine is tweeting again. We all know that the one thing he hates more than KFC not having the easy-to-use trough handles for his bucket of original recipe, is black men with independent minds who don’t cower to white supremacy.



On Thursday, the NFL started a full slate of preseason games that included several players raising fists, or remaining in the locker room during the national anthem. Two players from the Miami Dolphins, receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson even kneeled on the sideline, a major violation of white sensibilities especially now that the NFL has explicitly told these boys (insert Jerry Jones voice) not to do this.

“It just happened that way,” Stills said about his on-field protest. “When I’m on a knee, most of the time I’m praying, and thank God for having Albert next to me. Being a part of this protest hasn’t been easy. I thought I was going to be by myself out there. Today I had an angel with me with Albert being out there. I’m grateful he sees what’s happening, and he wants to do something about it as well.”

As everyone in America knows—including those who believe that adding raisins to potato salad is fine—this protest was never about the flag, or veterans, or American values. It’s always been about the unjust treatment of people of color in this country and more specifically the over-policing of black communities.

The white supremacist-in-office knows this and it still doesn’t stop him from stoking the flames of racial tensions, because let’s face it, most of his followers aren’t reading on grade level and he’s good at it. On Friday Trump tweeted:

Despite being a stirrer of America’s racial hatred cauldron, the president, like most of his followers who believe creamed chipped beef, affectionally called, shit on a shingle, is fine dining, believes that the players don’t know why they are protesting.

This is not only steeped in the racist belief that black players are stupid, it adds to the widely held position that looks to render the protester and thus the protest ineffective and inconsequential. Which is kind of the thing that white folks do when they don’t believe in black protest. They will claim that the noise from the protest is too loud, or the method of protest is inconsiderate. They will say that the official office hours for white-approved protest are from 8-8:15 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday assuming of course that no one has booked the conference room. America has a history of attempting to compartmentalize black protest because America can’t stand free-minded negroes.

Of course the president wants the players to find another way to protest, which is hilarious given the fact that the NFL tried to appease their master by forcing players to protest off camera by staying in the locker room during the national anthem, and the president didn’t like that move, either.

They only black protest that America allows is no protest. At some point the NFL is going to have to pick a side and stand on that; either players can protest fully or they can’t. But remember this: 70 percent of the league is African American and 100 percent of the owners are white men and unless those owners are ready to field all-white teams this is going to continue to be a problem.

Just know: If black players continue to protest throughout the season, then you can expect the leader for white rights to continue to tweet about it.