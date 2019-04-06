Nyong’o will narrate the U.S. version while Boyega is set to narrate the British version of the wildlife documentary .



The six-part series will follow several African wildlife species and document their existence over the course of a year. With drone technology, and other advanced camera techniques, Serengeti will bring us up close and personal with all our favorite ferocious animals while promising an “immersive viewpoint” like never before. Per Shadow and Act, The series is being produced by American Idol creator Simon Fuller and will be directed by Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker, John Downer.

“Simon and John have created a stunning and unique testament to a place that I have always loved,” said Nyong’o. “These beautiful creatures’ stories are universal, and I am honored to help take the audience on their journey.”

“Lupita brings pure magic to Serengeti, her sensitivity and passion for nature shines through in every word she speaks,” added Fuller,“We are so proud to be working with such an extraordinary artist on this show that means so much to us.”

Serengeti will premiere later this year on Discovery Channel and BBC One.