Serena Williams broke the hearts of tennis fans everywhere when she announced her plans to “evolve away ” from the sport in an interview for the September issue of Vogue. S ince she walked off the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium last week after being eliminated at the US Open, we’ve all been wondering what she plans to do next. But it didn’t take long for her to show us that fashion design is definitely a part of her future.

With barely a moment to catch her breath after the US Open, the 23-time Grand Slam champion showed off the latest looks from her S by Serena fashion line on Monday to an eager crowd at New York Fashion Week (N YFW) .

Williams, who has always been known to make a fashion statement on the court, shared looks from her line at NYFW’s annual “Glam Slam” event . This year was tennis-themed, of course, with a runway designed to look like a tennis court situated at the top of New York Fashion Week’s headquarters in New York City. And Serena’s simple bodycon looks did not disappoint – especially the beautiful tan , one-shoulder dress she wore to the event.

Williams describes the line she launched in 2018 as a “modern fashion brand that celebrates the smart, sexy, sophisticated, strong, and stylish qualities of each person.” And more than anything, Williams says she wants her clothes to make the person wearing them look and feel their best. “Everyone has an opportunity to look good no matter who you are, where you’re from, what you look like or what your body is,” Williams said. “My mindset is just to design with people in mind and not let any barriers stop you.”

