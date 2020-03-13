Serena Williams Says She'll Be Spending the Next Six Weeks in Solitude Due to 'The Rona'

Photo : Abbie Parr ( Getty Images )

When news first broke about the pending pandemic that was the coronavirus, we had jokes. (To be fair, nobody asked them to name a virus after a popular Mexican beer.) But now, we’re all feeling the burden.



From the NBA suspending its season to workers struggling to make decent paychecks and millions of children being kept out of school, Americans are feeling overwhelmed by all the precautions being taken out of fear for our collective health. No one is exempt from potential harm; not the rich or the poor and not the average Joe or the celebrity. Tom Hanks caught it, y’all. Forrest Gump didn’t catch whatever Jenny had, but he got this shit.

Advertisement

Even goddesses are not immune; and speaking of Serena Williams, she’s feeling the fear and taking her precautions too.

On Friday morning, the tennis champ took to Instagram to let it be known that for the next six weeks, she, her husband Alexis Ohanian and 2-year-old daughter Olympia will be self quarantined.

“Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes.... stay safe everyone. This is serious.”

Advertisement

Williams, of course, has the right idea safeguarding herself and her family from possible exposure to “the Rona.” Sh e’s not out here touching microphones as a joke like a certain Utah Jazz member that basketball fans are not too fond of right now. And now that a second Jazz team member has tested positive, perhaps she’s simply not trying to be the next athlete getting sick and making headlines.

All jokes aside, everyone needs to be following the lead of Williams and others. According to the New York Times, there are now over 2,030 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and the death toll has risen to over 45.

Advertisement

Be safe out there, folks.