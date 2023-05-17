The official ESPN Twitter account posted a short teaser for the series. It has a voiceover from Serena where she lets the whole world know how she felt about being the G.O.A.T.

“That target, that big giant red X that I couldn’t see, but everyone else saw, started out as a curse. Everyone wanted to beat me. It became ‘We don’t care who wins, we just don’t want her to win,” Williams said in the video. “That target got to be also a blessing. These young women pushed me more than they ever knew. Because they wanted to beat me so bad, it made me better. So what I thought started out as a curse ended up making me Serena. So thank you.”

This is the four-time Olympic gold medalist’s second major announcement of the month. On May 1, while walking the red carpet at the Met Gala, she revealed that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child.

The first adaptation of the series, Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, showcased the legendary NFL quarterback discussing his seven Super Bowl wins. Whether you like Brady or not, it was a fascinating look at what it takes to achieve that level of sustained greatness. Focusing this outing on Serena is brilliant, as her story has a much stronger cultural impact than his and will hold meaning for a wider audience.