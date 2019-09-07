Photo: AP Photo (Charles Krupa)

It was a fight to the finish in Flushing during the women’s final of the 2019 US Open on Saturday.



And tennis icon Serena Williams gave it her all but missed her latest chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Advertisement

Bianca Andreescu, who was named 2019 US Open Series Breakout Performer in recognition of her Rogers Cup victory earlier this year, won her first Grand Slam title against Williams, who is nearly twice her age, in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.

With the $3.85 million win, Andreescu became the very first Canadian player to ever win a major title in U.S. tennis, and the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title since 2007.



Advertisement

Early on, commentators at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium talked about the Compton native’s power and strength as she took on Canadian teen powerhouse.

Halfway through, commentator and 18-time Grand Slam finalist Chrissie Evert said of Williams: “When she gets into survival mode, that’s when she’s her most dangerous.”

Advertisement

The beloved tennis icon sought Grand Slam title No. 24, the record currently held by Margaret Court of Australia.

Two decades after making her first appearance at the US Open, Williams was graceful in defeat: “You know I just feel really honored to be out here and I’m just so proud that I’m still out here competing at this level because it’s not easy being in this particular sport for 20 years. I just have to give all thanks to Jehovah God for allowing me to have this moment to even be here.”

Advertisement

She laughed about her team being supportive throughout many downs and downs and downs and downs...“and hopefully, we’ll have some ups soon.”



Cheering her on was Black America’s favorite Royal, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who was spotted in the stands—in front of Vogue magazine editrix Anna Wintour, and big sister Venus Williams.

Advertisement

Filmmaker Spike Lee (wearing a Serena Purple jersey) was also on hand to support today’s tennis G.O.A.T.



Real Housewives kingpin Andy Cohen, Orange is the New Black star Uzo Adubo and Taye Diggs were among the glitterati who came out to Flushing Meadows, N.Y., to catch the coveted match.



Advertisement

“I thought she had the game to beat Serena but I didn’t think she was going to,” Evert said after the championship. “I thought Serena was ready to win her 24th. It didn’t pan out that well and it’s not because Serena played poorly. It’s just that Andreescu did everything a little bit better than Serena.”