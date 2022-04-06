It seems we’ll have to wait a little longer to be rid of R. Kelly.

Per CBS News Chicago, a judge granted the disgraced singer’s request to have sentencing in his New York federal trial postponed until June. However, the sentencing will not be delayed until after his Chicago federal trial. Kelly’s lawyers argued that sentencing in the New York case should be delayed until after the Chicago trial because “it would interfere with his constitutional rights against self-incrimination.” He could receive up to life in prison, which still doesn’t seem long enough.

Since a pre-sentencing report was just filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly agreed to move the New York sentencing from May 4 to June 16. As we previously reported at The Root, Kelly was convicted of eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering at the federal trial in New York. The verdict came in after just nine hours of deliberation. Kelly had been accused of being a sexual predator for years, but his fame allowed him to get away with abusing young girls.

According to The New York Times, lead federal investigator Ryan Chabot said the evidence against the singer included messages and notes from his victims, which Kelly had disturbingly saved. That is straight up sociopath behavior. There will never be a single part of this story that isn’t disgustingly shocking.

Now he will move on to a federal trial in Chicago, beginning Aug. 1. He is charged with recording himself having sex with underage girls and bribing and intimidating witnesses as part of a cover up. He is set to go on trial for several charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse in Cook County, IL, however the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed those proceedings multiple times. According to WCCO, Kelly also faces two charges of prostitution with a minor in Minnesota, after allegedly paying a 17-year-old fan for a sexual act. The Grammy-winner is currently being held for sentencing at Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY.