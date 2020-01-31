Senate Republicans Give Democracy The Finger, Vote To Not Allow Witnesses In Impeachment Trial

Photo : Mark Wilson ( Getty Images )

I’ve remained convinced that no one group of people hates America and the ideals it’s supposed to represent more than the Republican party. Tonight, they seem dead set on proving me right.

CNN reports that by a measure of 49-51 the Senate has voted to not allow witnesses in the impeach ment trial . This vote essentially ensures that Trump will be acquitted of his crime by the end of next week. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the vote “A great tragedy.”

Advertisement

I don’t really know what I was expecting here. I was hoping that at least a few Senators actually cared about law and order, decency, our democracy not turning into an oligarchy. Just, you know, the basic tenets of the job they applied for. I’ve always knew hypocrisy was core to the Republican party . They give grand populous speeches that appeal to poor white people, then turn around and use their votes to enact policies that help the very elites they claim to despise. Hypocrisy is their brand . I know this, you know this and I’m pretty certain they know this.

I mean, h ow else do you explain the “law and order” party just suddenly not giving a fuck about law and order? How else do you explain the party that loves to throw around the words “constitution” and “the founders” totally disregarding the intent of both? They don’t care about America. They certainly don’t care about us. This impeachment trial served proof of that. It’s not about the American people . It was never about the American people . They work to serve themselves, no matter what the cost. No matter what gets destroyed in the process.

The entire duration of the impeachment process the Republican party referred to the endeavor as a “sham trial.” I thought it was just childish name calling. I should’ve been smart enough to realize that they were announcing their mission statement.

So with all that said , here’s a helpful reminder to register to vote.