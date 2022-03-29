The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nominations are done, and the Senate Judiciary Committee is looking to move the process along. Yahoo News reports the committee has announced the following steps: the panel will reconvene on April 4 at 10 a.m. ET for a vote that will advance Jackson’s nomination to the entire Senate floor. Afterward, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes for a final confirmation vote before the Senate goes on Easter recess starting on April 8.

President Biden spoke highly of Jackson’s candidacy in a press conference on Monday:

“This is one of the most qualified nominees ever nominated for the Supreme Court in every respect, in terms of her disposition, her intellectual capacity, her experience and background,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday. “A woman who is totally, thoroughly qualified. Totally, thoroughly qualified, and will be a great addition to the court.”

The Democrats would only need 50 votes and a tie-breaking vote by VP Kamala Harris to solidify Jackson to the Supreme Court. Those chances went up immensely as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated he would be a “yes” vote. As for the bipartisan hopes, I wouldn’t hold your breath. Sens. Mitch McConnell, Ben Sasse, Ted Cruz, and John Cornyn will vote no on the confirmation. Given their adversarial temperament during the confirmation hearings, it’s safe to say Sen. Lindsay Graham and Marsha Blackburn will also be no votes. Jackson is set to have a follow-up call with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) this week and will also talk to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) today.



A recent Gallup poll showed that Jackson’s appointment is the second-highest approval support rating among Americans.