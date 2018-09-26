Photo: Richard Ellis (Getty Images)

At some point during his flight back to Washington, D.C., on Monday, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slouched in his seat, pulled out his phone and stared hopelessly at what is sure to be his demise.



Cruz was starring longingly, or maybe it was hopelessly, at a photo of the young, charismatic, political force that is taking Texas by storm: Beto O’Rourke. The moment was captured and shared by Politico and as one Twitter user noted, it would be incredibly sad if Ted Cruz was even a halfway decent human being. Good thing for us he isn’t. So let’s roast his ass.

Look at this human flesh bag, all forlorn and shit.

Ted Cruz is sitting there with the “Why does everyone love Beto” ass face.

Maybe he was Googling Texas senator and Beto popped up.

Of course, Twitter had jokes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not everyone was so sure that Cruz was actually looking at a photo of Beto: