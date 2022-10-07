Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has weighed in for the first time after an eventful week for his Republican opponent Herschel Walker. In an interview with Yahoo News, Warnock called the recent allegations stemming from a report that Walker paid for an abortion in 2009 for his then-girlfriend “disturbing.”

“What we are hearing about my opponent is disturbing,” Warnock said in response to a question from Yahoo News following a rally in his hometown of Savannah. “And I think the people of Georgia have a real choice about who they think is ready to represent them in the United States Senate.”

Walker has denied all claims, including saying he didn’t know the woman at all. However, a follow-up story showed the unidentified woman is alleged to be the mother of one of Walker’s four children. Throughout his campaign, Walker has been an anti-abortion advocate and supports a total ban without any exceptions. However, the potential of these revelations would show the hypocrisy of taking rights away from women, but enjoying those rights when they benefit you.

With abortion rights being one of the top issues in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, Sen. Warnock reiterated that he stands behind a women’s right to choose in contrast to Walker.



“I believe in a woman’s right to choose,” Warnock said to a crowd of about 100 supporters gathered in a parking lot across the street from a Baptist church just two blocks from where he grew up. “I have a profound reverence for life. That’s why I voted to expand Medicaid. ... I also have a deep reverence for choice.”



“A patient’s room is too small for the patient, her doctor, and the United States government,” he added.

