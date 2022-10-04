There’s an African-American proverb that goes like this: “If you’ll lie you’ll steal, and if you’ll steal you’ll kill.” The saying obviously isn’t meant to equate fibbing to literal homicide, but it makes the point that most folks’ moral failings aren’t limited to one shortcoming. Lying, the logic goes, is a gateway drug to other foolishness that lies can be used in the service of covering up.

Today’s best example of the wisdom of Black elders is the current GOP fave to represent the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker. We’ve known for months that Walker had lied about how many living children he has all while demonizing non-custodial fathers for being absentee. But to paraphrase the above, if you’ll lie about having children who are alive to confirm their own existence, you’ll also [allegedly] lie about paying a woman with whom you’ve conceived to have an abortion while campaigning as a Christian conservative who supports outlawing abortion with no exceptions. And so, of course, Walker has been caught in exactly such a lie, at least according to reporting from the Daily Beast, which talked to an ex-girlfriend who provided literal receipts for the abortion she says Walker urged her to have and paid for back in 2009.

More from the Daily Beast:

The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it. She supported these claims with a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a “get well” card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.

The woman said there was a $125 difference because she “ball-parked” the cost of an abortion after Googling the procedure and added on expenses such as travel and recovery costs. Additionally, The Daily Beast independently corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend she told at the time and who, according to the woman and the friend, took care of her in the days after the procedure.

Walker denies the unidentified woman’s story and said he planned to sue the Daily Beast as early as this morning. (It’s just after 10 a.m. as I write this and no lawsuit has yet been filed). It’s worth noting that it was the Daily Beast that earlier this year broke stories revealing that Walker had fathered children with women he wasn’t married to whom he had rarely, if ever, acknowledged in public, confirming that if nothing else, their sourcing in Walker World is pretty well-placed.

The woman who says she aborted Walker’s child told the Daily Beast that she spoke up because she “just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore,” which is an opinion that, judging by tweets this morning from Walker’s social media-famous grown son, is shared by quite a few people in his personal life these days.



Christian Walker, who until this point seemed to be onboard with his father’s campaign and many of his conservative views, apparently reached a breaking point when the abortion story came out and dropped a video lambasting his dad and his supporters.

“I stayed silent as the atrocities against my mom were downplayed,” he said, apparently in reference to past domestic violence allegations against Herschel Walker. “I stayed silent when it came out that my father, Herschel Walker had all these random kids across the country, none of whom he raised. And you know my favorite issue to talk about is father absence. Surprise! Because it affected me.”

Walker’s first televised debate with his opponent, the incumbent Warnock, was supposed to happen on Oct. 13 . But guess who never confirmed his participation? The debate has since been cancel ed.