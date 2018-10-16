Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Sen. Lindsey Graham got jokes.



On Tuesday during an appearance on Fox News, Trump’s personal YouTube channel, aka Fox News, the South Carolina Republican noted that after learning Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) DNA test revealed she had some Native American heritage that he was going to take a DNA test and see if he could “beat” her.

Graham told the stiffs on Fox & Friends that he’s heard he’s got Cherokee ancestry and added that he doesn’t know whether or not it’s true. But he believes he’s got more Native American DNA that Warren, who recently revealed with a five-minute promo video that she’s got some Cherokee ancestry.

“I’m going to take a DNA test,” Graham told the Fox News hosts. “I’ve been told that my grandmother is part Cherokee. It may all be just talk, but you’re going to find out in a couple weeks because I’m going to take this test.”



“You are going to take it!” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade exclaimed.

“I’m taking it and the results are going to be revealed here,” Graham continued. “This is my Trump moment. This is reality TV.”

“I didn’t really think much about it but [Warren is] less than one-tenth of 1 percent, I think I can beat her,” he added.

Watch below: