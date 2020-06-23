Sen. Cory Booker Breaks Down What 'Defund the Police' Means to Him

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told The Root during an Instagram live interview on Juneteenth that he agrees with the spirit of the “defund the police” movement but is not for an all-out abolishment of law enforcement. He also delved into what exactly defunding the police looks like from his perspective and how getting rid of qualified immunity in the case of police officers accused of killing people would bring more accountability to policing.



Sen. Booker also discussed LGBTQ+ rights, the recent SCOTUS rulings, COVID 19 relief efforts in the Senate and much more during his hourlong interview with The Root. Check out the video above.