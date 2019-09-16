Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

A week after being accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit, NFL star Antonio Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman.

Sports Illustrated reports that in the second incident, which allegedly occurred in 2017, the New England Patriots receiver is accused of making unwanted sexual overtures to an artist he invited into his Pittsburgh home to paint a mural.



From Sports Illustrated:



The artist says at one point she was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals. “He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” says the woman. “I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.” She took it as a clear sexual come-on. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried [by men] a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting,” she says. “After that, it all ended abruptly.”

Advertisement

The mural was never completed, though the alleged victim confirms she was paid for the two days she spent working on it.



Last week, trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit accusing the 31-year-old receiver of “cornering Ms. Taylor, forcing her down onto a bed, pushing her face into the mattress, and forcibly raping her,” according to her lawsuit, amongst other allegations. The incidents allegedly occurred in 2017 and 2018, and Taylor has agreed to cooperate with authorities and the NFL in investigating the matter.

Advertisement

Brown reportedly turned down a $2 million settlement agreement offered by Taylor’s team prior to the lawsuit being filed. Because the settlement contract was confidential, the Patriots knew nothing about the pending lawsuit prior to Brown signing with the team on Sept. 7.



Advertisement

Taylor is expected to meet with NFL officials on Monday as a part of the league’s investigation into the accusations leveled against Brown. Brown maintained his innocence and has been allowed to continue to play since criminal charges aren’t pending.



“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” Darren Heitner, Brown’s lawyer, wrote in a statement. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false allegations.”