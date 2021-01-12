Second Congresswoman Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Capitol Lockdown With Maskholes

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on Online Platforms and Market Power in the Rayburn House office Building, July 29, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo : Mandel Ngan ( Getty Images )

Rep. Pramila Jayapal has tested positive for COVID-19, making her the second congresswoman to test positive for the highly contagious virus because they were locked in a room with maskholes who refused to wear a mask even when they were offered one.



“Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event ON TOP of a domestic terrorist attack,” Jayapal wrote on Twitter.



Jayapal also announced on social media that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

This is all Trump’s fault. Trump’s terrorists stormed the Capitol, forcing Jayapal (D-Wash) and Rep. Bonnie Coleman, (D-N.J.), who also tested positive for coronavirus, to take cover next to fucking idiots who surely don’t wash their hands after using the restroom. Those uncomfortable conditions and prolonged lockdown “prompted Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, to urge members and staff to get coronavirus tests, citing a high chance of transmission,” NPR reports.



And get this shit: Monahan found that at least one lawmaker who was in a holding area was already positive before the insurrection happened.



So. What. The. Fuck. Was. The. Outbreak. Monkey. Doing. In. Session?



Jayapal and Coleman “join more than 50 lawmakers and 220 workers in Congress who have either tested positive, or are presumed to have been infected with the coronavirus.”



Advertisement

Both women and rightfully annoyed that their colleagues are fucking reckless and are self-isolating but continuing to work.



From NPR:



Jayapal is pushing for people in Congress to show greater care in following safety guidelines, and for anyone who ignores mask requirements to be punished — including senators and representatives. “Any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy,” she said via Twitter. “I’m calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms.”

Advertisement

Here is video of these maskholes refusing masks while doing Satan’s work: