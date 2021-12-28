My dearest and most patient reader,

‘Tis I: Lady Welpington of The Root. It’s been quite some time since I’ve addressed you and so many things have transpired since we last connected. Make no mistake, however; mine eyes have stayed glued to the streets of the ton.

It’s because of that impenetrable keenness that I’m delighted to share with you the latest news regarding the return of Bridgerton. Per the house of Variety, the highly popular Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama is set to make its grand return to our screens on March 25, 2022; an announcement made by members of the upcoming season’s cast with help from a very familiar source.

Though we’ve been given little hints as to what season two will bring us, as you may well know, the series follows the order of the Juila Quinn novels they’re based upon. That means we’ll be taking a deeper look into the lustful love life of reformed rake (yeah, right) Lord Anthony Bridgerton as he seeks to find a wife following his failed friends-with-benefits relationship with Siena in season one. Per the official description, “When Kate Sharma and her younger sister Edwina arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure.” Hmm. No surprise there.

As we’ve previously informed you, our dearest and beloved Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (aka Regé-Jean Page) won’t be returning for this upcoming season, as he’s been quite the booked and busy actor. (Last I counted he’s got not one, not two but three films in the works.) But doubt not, dear reader: this season shall be full of scandal nevertheless, I’m sure of it. And if anyone is capable of uncovering a scandal (or at the very least, telling you all about it): it is I. You can put that on all the welps in Welpington.

Until we meet again on March 25. Yours Truly, Lady Welpington.