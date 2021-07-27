Regé-Jean Page Tapped as Lead for Upcoming Reboot of Adventure-Thriller The Saint

Is this a safe space? I need to confess something to you all.

Regé-Jean Page could quite literally star in a film where all he does is stare into the camera the entire time and I’d more than likely be the first one in line to buy tickets.

Advertisement

Like, I would legit be waiting with bated breath as I hover over the “Buy Now” button on the movie theaters’ website. Why? Because that’s how far my standom has gotten. (Aht, aht! Don’t judge me. I’ve seen the way y’all act over those Telfar bags and Ivy Park drops. This is mild in comparison. Trust me.)

Anyway, back to Page. According to The Hollywood Reporter, our beloved #BridgertonBae will be serving as both the star and executive producer in an upcoming reboot of The Saint from Paramount. Playwright and actor Kwame Kwei-Armah, who’s currently penning the upcoming Spike Lee musical All Rise, has also been brought on board to rework the script. While official plot details and loglines are being kept under wraps, The Saint is based off a series of early 20th century adventure novels written by Leslie Charteris. The adventure-thriller novels revolve around a mysterious man named Simon (ha!)Templar who’s hellbent on taking down various bad guys.

Between 1962 and 1969, actor Roger Moore became a household name due to his portrayal as Simon Templar in the television series adaptation. In 1997, Val Kilmer also portrayed the Templar in the movie adaptation of the same name. Since then, there have been multiple attempts to get The Saint back onto the big and small screens. Just last year, the project had Wonder Woman and Star Trek actor Chris Pine attached to it but things just didn’t pan out.

Wow. I hate it for you Chris, I really do—but this is a Regé-Jean stan account. Sorry, not sorry.

As of now there’s no word yet on an expected production or release date, but when we know—trust us, you’ll be the first to know, too.