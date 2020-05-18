Search Continues After Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Goes Missing During Beach Swim

Photo : Ethan Miller ( Getty Images )

Shad Gaspard has had a storied career both in and out of the World Wrestling Entertainment. Unfortunately, an afternoon swim with his son has resulted in potentially tragic circumstances.

TMZ reports the 39- year- old Gaspard went missing on Sunday after going for a swim at Venice Beach with his 10- year- old son. A strong rip current came through around 4 p. m. that resulted in lifeguards rushing in to evacuate the swimmers. Gaspard instructed the lifeguards to save his son before him, which they did. When they went back they were unable to find him. Divers have been searching the area and helicopters searched from above. An official working with the Los Angeles Fire Department told reporters that they believe Gaspard did submerge.



Gaspard achieved fame in the WWE in the mid-late 2000’s as part of the tag team stable Cryme Tyme with JTG. Since leaving the WWE he’s gone on to act in films such as Think Like A Man Too, Get Hard and tv shows such as The Game. An outpouring of support has come from the wrestling community hoping for his safe return.

Gaspard made headlines in 2016 after surveillance footage was released showing him stopping an armed robbery. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.