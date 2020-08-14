Seahawks Waive Rookie Kemah Siverand for Being Stupid Enough to Try to Sneak Woman Into Team Hotel...During a Pandemic

Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand runs down field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Photo : Brody Schmidt ( AP )

As a special teams contributor coming out of Oklahoma State, Kemah Siverand’s draft profile wasn’t exactly sterling. In fact, he didn’t even have one; so it came as no surprise that he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite that, he beat the odds and was scooped up by the Seattle Seahawks as an unrestricted free agent, hell-bent on bolstering their depth at secondary.

Then somewhere between signing on the dotted line and Kamala Harris sprinkling Black Girl Magic on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, Siverand decided to fuck off his career by attempting to sneak a woman into the team’s hotel.

Because the nigga had one job and chose to be a dumbass instead.

From ESPN:

The Seattle Seahawks waived rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand earlier this week after he was caught on video trying to sneak a woman into the team’s hotel, a source confirmed to ESPN. The NFL Network first reported the circumstances of Siverand’s release, noting that the woman was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise herself as a player.

When pressed for comment, Siverand’s third leg proceeded to remove its headphones—though Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” was reportedly blaring at an outrageous volume—and blankly offered, “Oh, this what we doin’?”

Since the dawn of time, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s No. 1 rule is to “always protect the team,” and apparently Siverand’s teammates took that lesson to heart, as they were the ones who were adamant that this horny idiot be punished. It’s also important to note that under regular circumstances, players are typically prohibited from welcoming guests to team hotels or dorm rooms. So to put his teammates at risk of contracting COVID-19 and jeopardizing their season? Yeah, his ass had to go.

Darwin Awards are typically reserved for individuals who “improve our gene pool by removing themselves from it in a spectacular manner,” but they might need to make a special exception for Siverand killing his own career.

What a dumb ass.