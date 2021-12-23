It’s a Christmas miracle! Fresh off of getting booed in Dallas for saying he received the COVID-19 booster, former President Trump’s “the vaccine works” tour continues in a new interview with Candice Owens. Now, it could just be because recently, President Biden publically gave the Trump administration credit for developing the vaccine, and the former president is never the one to turn down good publicity.



Advertisement

Trump has always toed the line between telling people to take the vaccine and claiming it their choice to do so. Now, he’s saying explicitly that the vacinnes save lives and will keep you out of the hospital. “The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind.”

“I came up with a vaccine with three vaccines,” Trump said. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

G/O Media may get a commission Sustainable sex toys Germany’s Fun Factory Brings 20 Years of Ingenuity and Care to Every Adult Toy It Ethically Makes Bring pleasure home for the holidays

Here are a few of Fun Factory's best-selling bundles for you to experience and get your safe self-love on with. Shop at Fun Factory

Well, no. You were not rigorously working in a lab in the wee hours of the night. The work of many scientists across the world did. Researchers have been working with mRNA vaccines since the 1980s. Operation Warp Speed provided funding for the development of vaccines, but this is like an Atlantic City casino. The building was built, but has Trump’s brand on it.

Owens tried to stick to many anti-vax talking points, including saying, “yet more people have died under Covid this year.” She then pivoted to hit the current administration, saying, “By the way, under Joe Biden, then under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how ….”

Advertisement

Trump then said this:

“Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” Trump told Owens. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form,” Trump continued. “People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Advertisement

Despite saying that vaccines work, Trump stated he is against vaccine and mask mandates, saying that “people have to have their freedom.” So, you can’t win them all.

So, for the people who choose not to be vaccinated, look at the main picture of this article and pretend that it’s the former president cheering you on going to your local CVS to get your COVID-19 vaccine. After all, he said it’s safe and far from you not believe him, right? Let me give you another clue–he is vaccinated, including the booster. He doesn’t have 5G or mind control, just good ole’ protection against COVID-19. So, get on it.