Say What Now? You'll Never Guess Who Was Just Crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023

After a 22-year hiatus, the country of Zimbabwe will be represented in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant. But instead of celebrating, some are giving the country and this year’s winner of the 2023 Miss Universe Zimbabwe a major side-eye. I’ll explain.



You see, on Sep. 16, Brooke Bruk-Jackson was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023. While she is a native to the country, as you can tell by photos on her official Instagram, Jackson is white. And as the news of her new win began making its way across social media over the weekend, many were shocked when they realized she would be representing the African country—especially when the population is predominately Black with non-Black folks making up just two percent of the country’s nearly 16 million population.

Yet and still, Jackson is now the face of Zimbabwe going into the 2023 Miss Universe pageant and she expressed her excitement and intention to “be an example of grace, understanding and inspiration to the youth of Zimbabwe.”

“My heart is full of joy and gratitude. Thank you to each and every one of you for your kind messages and support. GOD IS GOOD!!!,” she captioned in a pose of her wearing the crown (though the comments have since been turned off).





She continued:

“I have gained this crown for our beautiful country, to love and to serve our people, to represent Zimbabwe Internationally and to show the world the uniqueness of Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans. I want to be an example of grace, understanding and inspiration to the youth of Zimbabwe, to instill the spirit of ‘ubuntu’ and know that together we are strong and anything in life is possible.”



While her message of positivity is admirable, it’s yet to make its way to some folks online who had plenty to say about her new position: “There’s no way Zimbabwe has a white woman for this year’s Miss Universe…..” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“That’s not MY PICK, that’s not MY MISS ZIMBABWE. Leave me the fawk alone with the stupid shit. IDGAF,” said another in part, adding that the face behind the entire Miss Universe organization is a white woman so she’s not really shocked at this pick.

“The white people in my comments saying” diversity this diversity that” can go smd. Miss universe Zimbabwe should a been a black Zimbabwen and u can’t tell me otherwise,” wrote another.

“Zimbabweans wanting a black Miss Universe isn’t absurd. I’m sure the win was deserved but the way some people are acting like anti-blackness isn’t running rampant through Zimbabwe is very stupid,” one user explained.

What do you think? Is this a miss on Zimbabwe’s part or did the best woman win? Let us know in the comments!