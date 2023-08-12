Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Movies

Say What Now?: Will Smith Details How He 'Went Too Far' While Shooting Emancipation

The Oscar-winning actor revealed the frightening ordeal during a recent episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Hart talk show on Peacock.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Will Smith attends ‘Bad Boys For Life’ photocall at Villa Magna hotel on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Will Smith attends ‘Bad Boys For Life’ photocall at Villa Magna hotel on January 08, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage (Getty Images)

Will Smith is opening up about a terrfying experience he endured while filming his most recent film, Emancipation.

Watch
A Simple Ponytail Hack For The Summer While The Silk Press Is On Pause
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? Here's What You May Not Know
Thursday 2:57PM
How To Get TikTok's 'Bold Glamour' Filter Look Using Make Up
March 15, 2023

Speaking to Kevin Hart in the latest episode of his talk show Hart to Hart on Peacock, the Academy-Award-winning actor revealed the moment things went “too far” as he was trying to get into character. For context, and as previously reported by The Root, Emancipation tells the story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom.

Advertisement

The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as The Scourged Back, which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.

Well, in his efforts to embody Peter, Smith told Hart of one moment on set where sadly came “face to face with that level of atrocity.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I went too far in ‘Emancipation. Just bringing it up, I start to get teary. I wanted to feel the degradation of slavery, and I went too far in. That level of human brutality…,” Smith recalled. “I had the chains on my neck and we were working. I wanted the real weight of them. I wanted real chains. They put it on my neck and they were fitting it for size and the prop master went to put the key in and it didn’t work. I’m standing there and they’re running around and they couldn’t get me out of it. I’m standing there in those chains, right on that hyperventilating edge.”

It was that moment, Smith said that pushed him deeper into his relationship with God and sturdied his faith.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t give it back,” he explained. “It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had as an actor. Peter introduced me to God. My faith got solid after working on that movie.”