It turns out that Telfar Bag on your arm is more than just a fashion statement. It’s an investment, according to Rebag’s Clair Report on The Biggest Brands of 2022. The report, which looks at market value and trend shifts for luxury accessories each year, confirmed that Telfar’s resale value outperforms well-established luxury brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

“For the first time, [Telfar’s] average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès,” according to the October 18 report.

New York-based fashion designer Telfar Clemens first dropped his line of unisex bags and accessories in 2005, including the popular tote nicknamed “The Bushwick Birkin.” And since then, the brand has exploded. When new designs drop, fans quickly snatch them up, leaving everyone else disappointed by “Sold Out” signs across the site.

Advertisement

The colorful bags have caught the attention of some celebrity A-listers, including Oprah, Zoe Kravitz and Gabrielle Union. It also doesn’t hurt that the brand got an assist from Queen Bey herself when she gave the brand a shout out on a track on her latest album, “Renaissance,” released this summer. With just one line, “This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag,” the company saw an 85 percent increase in views on luxury resale website The RealReal on the day the album dropped, according to Page Six Style.

G/O Media may get a commission 94% off Limited Time Offer: Microsoft Office Professional 2-Pack Extra 20% off: this week only.

This limited lifetime license includes the full suite of Microsoft Office, from the dreaded Excel to the idea-sparking PowerPoint. Buy two for $80 at StackSocial Advertisement

And because they’re so hard to come by, Telfar bags average 195 percent of their retail value, according to Rebag.

Advertisement

“Even though it’s in the contemporary category price-wise, it carries the same type of status — the Telfar Shopping Bag could even be considered cooler — [as] owning an Hermès bag,” Rebag chief executive officer Charles Gorra said in an interview with WWD. “The fact that Telfar bags are so coveted but difficult to obtain drives their brand value up.”

So if you are one of the lucky ones that can get your hands on a Telfar bag, hold on to it. When you finally decide to sell it, you’ll probably get a pretty nice pay day.