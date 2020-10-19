Saving Lives on the Frontlines: 3 Root 100 Honorees Names You Need to Know

“We are just doing the best we can. It is a medical war zone who were unprepared for. ” - Arabia Mollette, Emergency Physician, 2020 The Root 100 Honoree

Each year, The Root 100 list celebrates Black achievement by honoring the top pioneers, leaders, activists, and public figures in the African American community. During this unprecedented year, The Root 100 was honored to recognize those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the list, including emergency physicians Arabia Mollette and Rob Gore. They have been front and center in the battle against COVID-19, particularly for poor and underserved Black people in New York City.

We also recognize Alabama gynecologist Yashica Robinson, who continues to advocate for women’s right to choose despite being harassed and receiving constant death threats. Learn more about these three honorees in the video above.