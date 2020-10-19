The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Saving Lives on the Frontlines: 3 Root 100 Honorees Names You Need to Know

pjrickards
Peter J. Rickards
Each year, The Root 100 list celebrates Black achievement by honoring the top pioneers, leaders, activists, and public figures in the African American community. During this unprecedented year, The Root 100 was honored to recognize those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the list, including emergency physicians Arabia Mollette and Rob Gore. They have been front and center in the battle against COVID-19, particularly for poor and underserved Black people in New York City.

We also recognize Alabama gynecologist Yashica Robinson, who continues to advocate for women’s right to choose despite being harassed and receiving constant death threats. Learn more about these three honorees in the video above.

Peter J. Rickards

Video Producer @ The Root

DISCUSSION

