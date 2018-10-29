Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders aka “Suckabee” aka “The Devil’s Mouthpiece” continues to be the runaway leader in the administration’s competition for the “Worst Person Not Named Trump” award.



In another standout performance since Saturday’s massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue that left 11 people dead, Sanders double-down on the president’s statement that the tragedy is the media’s fault and should not be blamed on the divisive rhetoric being spewed out of the thin-lipped mouths of Trump’s staff.

The Root has obtained exclusive footage of President Trump speaking directly to Suckabee before her first her first press conference since the shooting.

CBS News reports that “Sanders became emotional when she expressed outrage over Saturday’s attacks, particularly when she mentioned the president’s Jewish family members.”

Sanders said Mr. Trump “adores Jewish Americans as part of his own family. The president is the grandfather of several Jewish grandchildren. His daughter is a Jewish American and his son-in-law is a descendent of holocaust survivors.”



And just when you thought that you were getting a glimpse of Suckabee’s human side, she summoned the spirit of her father, Beelzebub as she continued to defend Trump’s position that if anyone is to blame for the bombs that were sent to several prominent Democrats—who, coincidentally happened to be some of Trump’s most outspoken critics—it’s the news media.

“There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news,” the president tweeted Monday morning, CBS reports. “The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame.......of Anger and Outrage, and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End!”



But, when asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta to call out who exactly she and the president were referring to when they use the term “Fake media” Suckabee hid her tail and ran.

Acosta: “Shouldn’t you reserve the term ‘enemy’ for people who are actually the enemy of the United States, rather than journalists?” Sanders: “The President’s not referencing all media. He’s talking about the growing amount of fake news that exists in the country, and the President’s calling that out.” Acosta: “The President said this morning the ‘fake news media, the true enemy of the people, must stop the open and obvious hostility, and report the news accurately and fairly.’ Can you state for the record which outlets that you and the President regard as the enemy of the people?” Sanders: “I’m not going to walk through a list, but I think those individuals probably know who they are.” Acosta: “Would that include my outlet, which received bombs last week?” Sanders: “I don’t think it’s necessarily specific to a general, broad generalization of a full outlet at times. I think there’s individuals that the President would be referencing.” Acosta: “You’re not going to state for the record then, I mean, if the President is going to say the fake news media aren’t the enemy of the people and if you’re going to stand there and continue to say that there are some journalists, some news outlets in this country that meet that characterization, shouldn’t you have the guts Sarah to state which outlets, which journalists are the enemy of the people?” Sanders: “No, I think it’s irresponsible of a news organization like yours to blame responsibility of a pipe bomb that was not sent by the President, not just blame the President but blame members of his administration for those heinous acts, I think that is outrageous. And I think it’s irresponsible.”

CNN isn’t taking Suckabee’s words lightly. Shortly after her press conference, CNN tweeted:

Also, Suckabee’s adoptive father who raised her since she was an infant demon liar, Big Suckabee Sr., joined the mix, tweeting:



Oh, and when she wasn’t defending the president’s condemnation of the media, Suckabee was still kicking that good ole lie around that the president won the popular vote.

And then there was this beauty of an untruth, in which Suckabee claimed that the president has helped bring the country together, but, you know he’s going to continue to point out the difference between parties because as Hatemonger, the president of Whitekanda once said:

“Bury Suckabee in the trash can with her ancestors, because they know that lying is better than losing.”