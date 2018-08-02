Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka Suckabee, aka Aunt Lydia, aka the Devil’s Mouthpiece, took to Twitter to shame people who don’t support the president because that’s how the Trump administration uses social media.



On Wednesday around the time that Suckabee should have been basting herself in cod oil and closing the lid to her coffin (apparently cod oil makes vampire skin look vibrant and alive), she was up tweeting that Democrats suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Apparently, Trump Derangement Syndrome is a catch-all phrase that the Trump administration uses whenever someone doesn’t celebrate the president’s perceived successes. The term dates back to 2003 when syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer, created the term to describe detractors of then-president George W. Bush. Krauthammer described the sickness as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency—nay—the very existence of George W. Bush,” the Chicago Tribune reports.

Trump used the term on July 18 after many commented negatively on his meeting with Russian president and thug Vladimir Putin.

“They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

And, much like a rabid dog destroying a piece of tissue paper that he believes is ground chuck, the president of people who believe that deer jerky is an appetizer has not let it go.

So Sanders has followed her master’s lead and now wants to tweet that the masses who don’t agree with the Trump administration’s xenophobia, racism and sexism must suffer from “We can’t ever say shit nice about Trump.”

Well Twitter wasn’t having it. Several users hopped on to hand Suckabee her hat.

And my favorite: