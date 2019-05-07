Photo: Abbie Parr (Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback is ready to overlook new teammate and resident asshole Nick Bosa, a Trump loving, anti-Colin Kaepernick’s protest against the killing of unarmed black men, women and children.



“One thing about football is that nobody really cares what you say if you can play,” Sherman told the Sacramento Bee on Monday. “At the end of the day, I think a guy that has played with African Americans his whole life, not saying he can’t be racist, but they know how to maneuver around African Americans.”

Bosa, the former Ohio State standout and No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, once called Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback, a “clown” for his kneeling protest during the national anthem. Bosa also liked homophobic and racists posts shared on Instagram. But like most racists and homophobes who need employment, Bosa scrubbed his social media accounts before the draft to appear like he wasn’t who he is. Meanwhile, he’s joining Sherman, who has been active in the conversation about racial and social injustice and has been a supporter of Kaepernick’s movement from the beginning.

But all was forgiven after the draft when the defensive end apologized for people seeing his actual true heartfelt feelings.



“I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life and I’m just excited to be here with a clean slate,” Bosa said at his introductory news conference, ESPN reports. “I’m sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case, but I think me being here is even better for me as a person because I don’t think there’s any city that you could really be in that would help you grow as much as this one will.

“I’m going to be surrounded by people, all different kinds, so I’m going to grow as a person and I’m going to be on my own. College, you have kind of like that support system around you. Now I’m here, I’m going to be on my own, I’m going to grow up, I’m going to learn a lot of new things.”

Sherman is willing to give Bosa a second chance as long as he’s a good teammate, adding that Bosa’s a young man who might not be a full racist.

“When you’re at Ohio State, it’s not like Ohio State’s an all-white school. So I don’t think that’s going to ever be an issue,” Sherman said, according to the Bee. “I think, at the end of the day, your beliefs are your beliefs ... but when you’re in the building and you’re a football player and you’re a teammate, you handle yourself accordingly. And I think he understands that.”

The Niners don’t give a shit because Bosa’s a white man and well, the NFL cares about white men and second chances as long as he can play.

“It’s not like something where guys are like, ‘Hey man, what about what you said?’ No. No. If he can play, he can play. If he can’t play, he won’t be here,” Sherman said, according to the newspaper. “But at the end of the day, that’s all that matters in football. Is he getting sacks on Sunday? Is he helping our team? Is he being a good teammate? Those are things that matter.

“Now, if he’s a bad teammate, that’s something we’ll address.”

Right. That’s how American should be. Why should I care about whether or not you want to see equal rights for everyone as long as you can do your job. Just look at how great turning a blind eye to internal prejudices has worked out for the police force.