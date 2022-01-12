On Wednesday, nominees for the 28th annual SAG Awards were announced.



Presented in true pandemic-safety protocol fashion, announcers Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawnson shared the news via Instagram Live, following a word from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (yes, that Fran Drescher).

And since y’all know how we like to get down over at The Root, let’s just jump right on in and highlight the Blackity-black nominees! Spoiler alert though: there aren’t that many so this will be short and sweet.

In the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Cynthia Erivo has been recognized for her role as Aretha in Genius: Aretha. This makes it the third nomination she’s received this year, she was previously nominated for both a Golden Globe and TV Critic’s Association Awards.

In the motion picture category, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose and Passing star Ruth Negga secured nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Congrats are also in order to Jennifer Hudson who received the nom for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role as Aretha Franklin in Respect

The women aren’t the only ones racking up. Both Will Smith and Denzel Washington were recognized in the for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for their films, King Richard and The Tragedy of MacBeth, respectively. Smith previously took home the coveted trophy at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, beating out Washington and Mahershala Ali.

King Richard also secured the nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

See, I told you it was going to be short and sweet!

Be sure to set your DVR’s for the 28th annual SAG Awards when it premieres live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Feb. 27, at 8p.m. ET, only on TNT and TBS.

For a full list of nominees, head on over to sagawards.org.