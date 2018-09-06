Photo: iStock

Two SWAT officers with the Sacramento police department shot and killed a man they say pointed a gun at them Wednesday. It was later discovered that the man was only holding a pellet gun.

Police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler told the Sacramento Bee: “At the time, he posed an immediate threat to officers, and two SWAT officers fired on the suspect.” The suspect’s name has not been released.

Advertisement

The Sacramento Police Department released the 911 call as well as a media advisory explaining the incident. The SPD said officers responded to a 911 call at 11:32 p.m. regarding a “suspicious subject walking with a mask and a gun.” The 911 caller said the suspect was wearing a mask, a black hoodie, grey pants, and carrying a black backpack. The caller also indicated that the man had pointed a gun at numerous people.

At 11:36 p.m., a CHP airplane flying over the area reportedly alerted officers to the suspect’s location. He was later spotted by a patrol officer at 11:38 p.m. and police said the man allegedly ignored commands to show his hands and hopped over a fence onto a residential property.

Advertisement

“For the safety of everyone involved, and based on the suspect being armed, officers on scene immediately set up a perimeter to contain the suspect. SWAT and K9 Teams responded to continue the search,” the department said in its release.

Police said the SWAT and K9 units arrived at 12:42 a.m., and developed a tactical plan. They began to search for the suspect again at 1:36 a.m.

The suspect was discovered hiding under a stairwell in the backyard of an occupied home at 3:12 a.m. Police said he had a gun in his hand, and when they ordered him to drop it, he pointed it at them. The officers fired at the suspect, then rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived and took over. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Officers recovered a knife and a pellet gun they say is a replica of a Sig Sauer P225 9mm handgun.

The two officers who did the shooting have 11 and 17 years with the Sacramento PD. Neither officer was injured, and both have been placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol. There is an active investigation into the shooting, according to the department.

As the Bee notes, this is at least the third confirmed “officer-involved shooting” that has resulted in the death of a suspect in Sacramento County this year so far. In April, a 26-year-old man was killed during a confrontation at a hotel in Elk Grove.

Advertisement

In March, officers shot and killed 22-year-old Stephon Clark as he stood in the backyard of his grandmother’s home. Those officers said they thought Clark was holding a gun, but it turned out to be a cellphone. The investigation into Clark’s shooting has still not been completed six-and-a-half months after his death.