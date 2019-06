Members of the LGBTQ+ community have long used art as a form of expression to cope with certain situations that have happened to us because of the way we live our lives. We use art to tell stories, convey messages, entertain, and also to make you think. Honey Davenport, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 contestant, shares why being in drag has always been a revolutionary act—and why this art form is here to stay.

Watch above.