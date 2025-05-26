Rumi Carter Got Her Groove Back This Weekend and the Internet Can't Get Enough

It seems Rumi Carter is back to her old self on the Cowboy Carter World Tour stage! Beyoncé’s latest World Tour descended upon East Rutherford, New Jersey, this weekend, and we’re sure you saw Rumi had a bit of a more subdued performance on the first night, as we reported. She seemed almost over it while performing in the cold weather on Thursday, but in the next two shows that followed, Rumi showed up and showed out more than ever before!

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics CC Share Subtitles Off

English Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

She spent the weekend strutting onto the stage in a fabulous fur coat, throwing up her cowboy hat, waving to the audience, and more, and we simply can’t get enough. Despite the tour’s expansive set list, pyrotechnics, multiple sets, costume changes, intricate choreography, and multiple standout moments from Blue Ivy, this is Rumi’s show, and we better not forget it!

Advertisement

There are still more nights to go for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in New Jersey, but here are all of the amazing moments we’ve gotten from Rumi so far while the Carters perform for the greater New York area.

Advertisement

Rumi and Her Fur Coat

The first night of Beyoncé’s MetLife run had everyone talking, specifically when Rumi hit the stage during Protector. The show had less than ideal weather conditions, with Bey and her team taking to the stage during a rainy, colder evening. Rumi still made her entrance, however, this time in a fabulous fur coat.

Advertisement

As we reported, this was the moment that some fans said it became “clear” to Rumi that this was “a job,” as she seemed a bit less excited on this night to take to the stage. This made her all the more relatable, however, with everyone saying they saw themselves in her, and taking to the video with comments like, “when you get the job you prayed for.”

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8MFdkfp/

Rumi Knows Her Audience

During night two of MetLife, Rumi was seen backstage, getting ready for her epic entrance we’ve come to expect. This time, however, she threw in some dance moves of her own. Staring directly to her fans, Rumi threw up a peace sign and did a little dance for those in the crowd who could see her. The moment was epic, with fans immediately clocking this. As one fan wrote in the comments, “She’s lookin like she knows we on her side.”

Advertisement

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8MFrTu6/

Following in Her Sister’s Footsteps

In an adorable fan-edited video on TikTok, Rumi is seen backstage strutting with her white cowboy hat and tossing it to the side before stepping onto the stage. The moment parallels Blue Ivy’s viral Deja Vu moment, where she struts down the Cowboy Carter Tour runway and tosses her own white hat into the sky. The video pairs the moments together, showing the parallels perfectly. Clearly, Rumi is watching the entire show and taking notes from her older sister.

Advertisement

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8MF27nu/

Someone Give Rumi the Mic

As fans pointed out on the third night in New Jersey, Rumi is more comfortable than ever on that stage and is even singing along to her mom’s songs. Specifically, when Beyoncé starts singing “Dangerously in Love,” Rumi starts belting out the song as well, stretching out her hands to her fans and waving at everyone. As one fan commented, “that baby want that mic so bad.”

Advertisement

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8MF6gde/

Rumi Keeps Blue on Her Toes

Like any little sister would, Rumi is keeping Blue on her toes during the show. During MetLife night 2, as Blue began to escort Rumi off the stage, her little sis decided to get one more look at her adoring fans, clearly giving Blue a little heart attack for a quick second.

Advertisement

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8MFYMAU/

As one fan wrote, “Rumi is stressing Blue OUT Chile” along with laughing emojis.

Beyoncé’s epic Cowboy Carter World Tour run at MetLife is still going, as she has more shows set for this coming week. If Rumi has proven anything, we’re certainly in store for more cheeky, hilarious, and iconic moments from the little superstar.