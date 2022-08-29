It looks like Robin Roberts is taking a hiatus from Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, is a breast cancer survivor who revealed that her partner Amber Laign had it as well. Recently, Laign completed her radiation treatments after being diagnosed earlier this year. Roberts was first diagnosed in 2007 after discovering a lump in her breast while preparing for a news segment.

Roberts also suffered from myelodysplastic syndrome (MBS) which is a rare type of blood cancer where abnormal cells form in the body’s bone marrow. Ultimately, a bone marrow transplant saved her life. It appears that Roberts is going to take time and focus on her partner’s health. Judging by her latest Instagram post, she may be gone until at least sometime in September.

Advertisement

On August 24, the host shared an inspirational message from her dressing room with her makeup team in the background. It stated:

“You may have made mistakes, but you are still a child of the most high God. You may have gone through disappointments, but you have royal blood flowing through your veins. You may have missed some good opportunities, but let these words sink deep down into your spirit. The king is still in you, the queen is still in you. You are still wearing a crown of favor. Now you have to start calling out that king, calling out that queen. You have to release what God has put inside of you already.”

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci East-meets-West Herbal Wellness

Nooci is curating an East-meets-West approach to supplements, demystifying and modernizing Traditional Chinese Medicine: responsibly-sourced, high-quality herbs that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Get 10% off of Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

Roberts also shared voice memo from Laign. She then playfully asked her team if they were ready for vacation before singing “See you in September.” Although she will be missed, we are happy the anchor is taking time for herself and loved ones.