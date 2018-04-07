Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

America’s very first black billionaire out here caping for Trump, ostensibly to findangle some deal that will make a very rich man richer. Or maybe he’s just likes being in proximity to power.



On Friday, the BET founder appeared on CNBC, saying that black folks should be dancing a little jig for the “growing economy” under President Trump, citing the December jobs report showing that black unemployment hit their lowest rate ever.

Small caveat: black unemployment numbers are still double that of white unemployment, though creeping incrementally towards parity.



“Something is going right,” Johnson began during his appearance on “Squawk Box.”



Advertisement

“When you look at African American unemployment, in over 50 years since the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been keeping the numbers, you’ve never had two things: African American unemployment this low and the spread between unemployment among whites and African Americans narrowing,” he adds.



Johnson laid the good news squarely at the current president’s feet, saying, “if you take into account the Trump tax cut [for corporations] … I believe the economy is on a strong growth path.”



According to the Washington Post, the December tax cuts were the largest one-time reduction in the corporate tax rate in U.S. history—something the CEO of RJL Companies, which holds interests in hotel real estate, private equity, consumer financial services, asset management, automobile dealerships, entertainment, and video lottery terminal (VLT) gaming—must be black-capitalist happy about.

Advertisement

The Post also reports that the black unemployment rate had steadily declined during former President Barack Obama’s two terms, down to 7.8 percent by the time Trump entered office in January 2017.

“A 6.9 percent unemployment is perhaps in a historical sense something to be happy about, but if the white unemployment rate were at 6.9 percent, we would consider this catastrophic and be very alarmed,” said Darrick Hamilton, an economics and urban policy professor at The New School.

Trump supposedly offered Johnson a cabinet position shortly after the election, but that didn’t happen because Johnson said he didn’t want to work for the government.

Advertisement

Johnson also bragged that he has the president’s ear and uses it to advocate for African Americans, particularly keeping black-owned banks solvent.

Johnson, who bills himself a Democrat, does bring up a good point saying that African Americans need to be a little less rigid in their political loyalties.

“Why shouldn’t we, as Black voters, reject the notion that we are locked into one party which undoubtedly limits and dilutes our voting power? We should, instead, use the power of our vote to support and elect whichever party that best serves our interests,” Johnson asked in a 2016 essay.

Advertisement

But I think we’re all clear that the rich go wherever the money is, regardless of political party. Or race.