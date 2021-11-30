In a past life, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was a dual-threat quarterback who demonstrated deep ball accuracy, good arm strength, and elite athleticism. But once injuries took their toll on the promising signal-caller, his career was never the same. For years, he bounced around the league as a backup quarterback for teams like the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens; now the 31-year-old has learned to embrace his role as a football analyst on ESPN.

So with his playing days seemingly over, RG3 apparently now feels comfortable enough to finally dish on what transpired during his time with the Washington Football Team, where he won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012 but was never quite able to replicate that success in subsequent seasons. And how will he go about getting his feelings about “the most dysfunctional professional football team in America” off of his chest? With a tell-all book of course, according to Pro Football Talk:

Griffin announced today that he’s writing a book with veteran sports writer Gary Myers titled Surviving Washington, and the published is describing the book as an “explosive tell-all” about “the shocking mismanagement and toxic culture within the most dysfunctional professional football team in America.” In announcing the book, Griffin said he will delve into the “medical mismanagement” of the knee injury that ended his outstanding rookie season in a playoff loss, as well as information about the sexual harassment scandal that continues to affect the team, and what he calls a “toxic environment” overseen by owner Daniel Snyder.

Griffin took to social media to plug his upcoming book as well:

“Every experience that I’ve ever had has made me a better husband, a better father, and a better player,” he says in the video. “But I want you to take this journey with me as I walk you through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports.”

Well, damn.

I can’t wait to read this shit, and I’m sure there are plenty of people who feel the exact same way.